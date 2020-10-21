David Otunga's WWE stint might go down as a missed opportunity depending on who you ask. The former Nexus member wrestled his last match in 2015, and he has since appeared sporadically as a panelist on the pre-shows of WWE PPVs and occasionally as a commentator on WWE programming.

While discussing the Bragging Rights PPV from 2010 during the recent edition of Arn Anderson's podcast ARN, the veteran shared his thoughts on why Vince McMahon continued to keep David Otunga on the WWE payroll.

Why didn't Vince McMahon release David Otunga from WWE?

David Otunga was married to singer Jennifer Hudson for nine years until they split in 2017. Arn Anderson felt that Vince McMahon didn't release Otunga just so that the WWE could get Jennifer Hudson to perform at WrestleMania.

While Anderson noted that he had not heard of any such plan during any backstage meeting, it would have made sense for WWE to try and use Otunga to get his ex-wife to perform at a WrestleMania show. According to Anderson, Vince McMahon would have loved the sound of the idea of having Hudson sing the National Anthem at WrestleMania.

Here's what Anderson explained during the podcast:

"I don't think he got enough reps to see what he was capable of. He looked as good as anybody. He was a handsome guy and a pleasant guy. He had a lot of class about himself. If my opinion matters, and I never heard this said in closed doors, but I think in the back of Vince's mind that Jennifer Hudson was going to sing the National Anthem at WrestleMania at some point. No disrespect to David, but that was the goal and to keep David happy during that period; because you're talking about a coup for WrestleMania, how big would that have been? I'm sure if that was ever presented to her people, they said something along the lines of 'Jennifer, you are a worldwide pop star. You are as hot as anybody on earth. You don't need to be involved in wrestling. I get that your husband is trying his hand at that. You are somewhere else in some other stratosphere.'" WrestlingNews.co

As stated earlier, Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga divorced in 2017. During his time as an active performer in the WWE, Otunga was part of the original Nexus faction, and he even had two reigns with the WWE Tag Team Championship.