Arn Anderson reveals which wrestling legends he would put in his version of a Hall of Fame

Current AEW producer and coach Arn Anderson has discussed which icons and legends of professional wrestling he would put into his version of a wrestling Hall of Fame.

During a special edition of "Ask Arn Anything" on The Enforcer's YouTube channel, Arn Anderson revealed that WWE Hall of Famer, the late,Bruno Sammartino would be his number one entrant to his own wrestling Hall of Fame:

"I don't think you can begin a Hall of Fame unless you put Bruno [Sammartino] in there; I would think [he is] number one," Arn continued. "I think you got to have Flair and Hogan just for who they are and what they contributed. Dusty Rhodes. I think you got to put Ricky Steamboat in there. Just for as hot as he was and probably is, and I think the business has never been hotter than when he was at his best, I think you got to put Steve Austin in there. Got to put Andre The Giant - there's only one giant." (h/t Wrestling INC)

The Enforcer is ready to answer all your questions! Leave them here #AskArn pic.twitter.com/iWk8XEdM2z — Arn Anderson (@TheArnShow) September 7, 2020

Rey Mysterio in Arn Anderson's Hall of Fame?

Continuing to discuss names worthy of a place in Arn Anderson's wrestling Hall of Fame, The Enforcer brought up the name of current RAW Superstar, Rey Mysterio.

Arn Anderson suggested that Rey Mysterio broke down barriers for 'smaller guys' in professional wrestling, allowing them to be perceived as main eventers and World Champions:

"For the longest time, most people, myself included, had a vision in their mind of what a professional wrestler is supposed to look like and if he didn't look like that, he couldn't have been one of the top guys, and I think the first guy to truly wake you up to the fact that you didn't have to be 6'5 and 270 to be successful and over in this business and you just had to be able to perform - I think Rey Mysterio was the first guy that woke you up to the fact that 'you know what, this guy doesn't have a chance at the bell'. Rey never ran over anybody. Rey chopped everybody down a piece at a time and at the end of the night, you bought it because of the way he did it. I think Rey set the standard and opened the door for smaller guys to have a very prominent place in the industry and be incredible in everything they do, and it wasn't about size, it was about quality." (h/t Wrestling INC)

Arn Anderson's Hall of Fame city

After discussing which names would be worthy of a spot in Arn Anderson's professional wrestling Hall of Fame, the next step was picking a city to host the induction ceremony and have a physical Hall of Fame building.

Despite having several iconic professional wrestling cities to pick from, The Enforcer singled out The Windy City as the place where his Hall of Fame would be hosted:

"I don't want to insult anyone's city because the world has been good to the wrestling industry and I'm grateful for that, I thank you on behalf of all of us companies big and small, but I would say the one that my experience has been with, that has been faithful to us throughout history and to large companies, small companies, big events, small events, a new guy in town, no matter what, it's probably Chicago. I would put your Hall of Fame there because it's in the middle of the country and those d--n fans have earned it. So, they get the actual physical site." (h/t Wrestling INC)

Do you agree with Arn Anderson's selections for his own version of a wrestling Hall of Fame?