With the WWE Hell In a Cell PPV coming later this month, former WWE producer and current AEW employee Arn Anderson recently discussed HIAC matches on his podcast. Anderson said that Hell In A Cell matches should only be booked as a last resort in feuds:

Number one, if you are going to go to Hell in the Cell, my concept as a fan, it means you have exhausted every other opportunity or everything available to you to resolve whatever angle you’re in. There is nothing left but Hell in the Cell. Ok, you guys have done everything humanly possible to each other. There is no other way to settle this but Hell in the Cell. When Mick Foley went through the table, that set the standard for what people imagined Hell in the Cell could or should be. That night, there’s nowhere else to go.

Arn Anderson added that a Hell In A Cell match had to be "violent and gory" and something that would not be seen until the next Cell match.

Arn Anderson on Hell In A Cell matches being overdone in WWE

Arn Anderson also spoke about how Hell In A Cell matches are overdone in WWE. He said that instead of Hell In A Cell macthes being reserves for special feuds and angles, WWE now sometimes had two of them on the same night:

We have now had about 20 Hell in the Cell matches. We have not had 20 historic angles that warranted a Hell in the Cell match. It’s not like it needed to be every year. Now they have two in one night. It’s like everything else in this business. You see something that’s a new concept. You put it out there.

Anderson added that even though the WWE Superstars themselves tried their best to make the matches feel special before taking about how WWE are overusing the concept:

The guys or girls go above and beyond what it asked of them and they make that night special. Instead of walking away and saying let’s put that back in the closet and somewhere down the road we may take that out again because that was awesome and special, they are already trying to book it before the dawn even dawns. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

WWE Hell In A Cell 2020 takes place later this month. Roman Reigns will be defending the WWE Universal Championship against Jey Uso inside Hell In A Cell. Drew McIntyre will also defend the WWE Championship inside Hell In A Cell against Randy Orton.

You can listen to Arn Anderson's podcast HERE.