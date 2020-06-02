Arn Anderson shares details on career-ending injury caused to WWE Superstar in a non-televised match

Arn Anderson recalls the day Tyson Kidd was injured

This week Arn Anderson, on ARN, shared a few backstage stories. One of them was WWE's Tyson Kidd's career-ending injury. It's no secret that Tyson Kidd suffered a career-threatening injury in an untelevised match against Samoa Joe in WWE.

Since then, Kidd hasn't wrestled a single match but has been backstage dawning the role of a producer. Kidd is a former Tag Team Champion in the WWE and has wrestled in promotions such as Stampede Wrestling, NJPW, and All Star Wrestling before making his way to WWE.

Arn Anderson on WWE's Tyson Kidd's injury

While discussing some of the backstage stories surrounding that time, Anderson brought up the day that Kidd was injured. This is how Anderson remembers the day,

“Not only am I a friend and a fan of Tyson, I’m a fan and a friend of Nattie. The word we got was, it was a dark match before the show. Vince wanted to see Joe work because he heard all about him. They put together something really quick. They had TJ put his boots on. I don’t think he had time to warm up. The guys didn’t have time to talk. It was a 5-minute deal. Something accidental happened, not to say anything one way or the other caused it. It was an accident. There is no other way to put it. Accidents happen in our business. That day his career was taken away as a talent. It was one of those mistakes that happened. A guy lands wrong and he’s changed forever. Necks were not made for this business. Your neck controls so many other bodily functions. It can run down your leg. It can run down your arm. When you tear your neck up, it has ramifications all over your body. That’s what happened that night and it was a loss to the wrestling business for damn sure.”

Tyson Kidd was a budding star at the time, and to quote Anderson, it really was a loss to the wrestling business that day. Kidd is married to fellow WWE Superstar Natalya. He is a producer for the WWE now and is close to what he loves.