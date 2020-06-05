Arn Anderson signs multi-year deal with All Elite Wrestling

He was fired from WWE in 2019 after a Superstar worked while intoxicated

Arn Anderson has been with All Elite Wrestling since the start of the year

Arn Anderson has announced that he has signed a multi-year deal with All Elite Wrestling. He was released by WWE in 2019 after a reported incident that saw a Superstar work while intoxicated.

Anderson has been with AEW since the start of 2020 as Cody Rhodes' advisor. He has been working in front of the camera and will become the head coach in the promotion.

He spoke in a backstage interview after AEW Dynamite and confirmed that he has signed a multi-year deal. Arn Anderson claims that he was feeling wanted in the company and thus decided to sign the deal.

About a year ago, I said I don't wanna be anywhere where I'm not wanted and that's the way I felt. A year later, it seems I am wanted and I'm very happy today to say I signed a multi-year contract with AEW. I am absolutely thrilled to be here with all this young talent and to see this company blossom into the platinum of all our industry. The next coming years is going to see some changes, but you're going to see some of the old in with the new and I think the product is going to shine as a result of it.

We at #AEW are proud to announce that @TheArnShow has signed a multi-year contract with All Elite Wrestling.#ThankYouArn for calling AEW your home. pic.twitter.com/fWOMWogWS6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 4, 2020

Why did WWE release Arn Anderson?

WWE released Arn Anderson after he reportedly allowed Alicia Fox to work while she was intoxicatred. Wrestling Inc reported that he was the agent for the match and despite knowing the situation, did not stop the Superstar.

Vince McMahon was reportedly furious when he got to know of the incident and took the call to let go of Anderson. They added that it was not the only issue that lead to his firing. The report suggests that it was the final straw that saw him lose his job and not the one off incident.

Anderson was working with WWE ever since WCW folded in 2001. As for Alicia Fox, there is no mention if she is still an active member or has been released. Her status on WWE.com often keeps changing from active to the alumni page.