Arn Anderson calls out WWE for "missing" him from the best Spinebuster conversation

Some wrestlers are synonymous with a particular move, and WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson is no exception. When you think of Anderson, you think about his beautiful Spinebuster maneuver. They go hand in hand.

Earlier today on Twitter, WWE asked Twitter which wrestler had the best Spinebuster in professional wrestling.

Their list includes the following:

Drew McIntyre

Robert Roode

Mercedes Martinez

Apollo Crews

The Rock

Triple H

Batista

Ron Simmons

Conspicuous by his absence is The Enforcer himself. Even though the WWE Hall of Famer currently works for AEW, a simple poll such as this on social media shouldn't exclude a legend just because of the place they work.

Anderson, who saw the poll this afternoon, couldn't help but tweet out a GIF of him hitting Hulk Hogan with the Spinebuster and a message stating:

"Huh. Seems like someone's missing."

WWE can't talk about the best Spinebuster and not include Arn Anderson

It's clear, judging by the reaction on social media this evening, that not only the WWE Universe, but wrestling fans all over the world agree with Anderson. It caused Anderson to trend on Twitter due to his absence from the list.

Advertisement

Even though WWE refuses to acknowledge Anderson right now due to his affiliation with AEW, the fans' acknowledgment seems to be enough for The Enforcer. Upon learning that he was trending on Twitter, he took to the platform to respond with the following:

"Still got it. #ARN"

Do you think Arn Anderson deserves to be in the conversation for the best Spinebuster of all time? Is there any wrestler out there who makes a move better? Which of WWE's suggested names boasts the best Spinebuster? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.