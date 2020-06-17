Arn Anderson talks about idea for Bo Dallas to be paired with his real-life brother Bray Wyatt in WWE

Do you think Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt should be paired together?

Bo Dallas is a former RAW TAG-Team Champion and NXT Champion

Dallas/Wyatt

Bo Dallas is one of the most talented Superstars on the roster. Unfortunately for him, he has failed to get the type of success he did during his time in NXT after joining the main roster.

Bo Dallas was one of the pillars during the initial days on NXT, and was even compared to Roddy Piper in terms of the heel heat he was able to generate. Even with so much talent, he was seen as a comedy act by the main-roster creative and has gone from one failed gimmick to another.

The 'Boliever' is the son of former WWE Superstar IRS and the brother of former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt. Despite such a strong background and immense talent, Dallas has not reached his potential.

While talking about why Bo Dallas wasn't released by WWE on his podcast, Arn Anderson revealed that the former NXT Champion is very hardworking. He also talks about an idea to pair him with his brother on-screen.

He should, he's done nothing but work his ass off and he's a good worker," he said. "There was a time where you could very easily make him who he was, Bray Wyatt's brother. Do it in a goofy way and he's the one that's the handsome guy and half nuts and easily swayed by the older brother and let him do some nasty stuff.

Arn Anderson further talks about how Bo Dallas never truly got good gimmicks to work with during his time in WWE.

Mechanically he's very good and with the gimmicks that were given to him he wasn't able to perform at a level that he's able too. I hope he lands on his feet because he's an excellent performer. If he doesn't get a restart [in WWE], hopefully he does somewhere else.

What next for Bo Dallas?

Bo Dallas was last seen as part of a tag-team with Curtis Axel called B-Team. With Curtis Axel having been released by WWE, it remains to be seen what the future will hold for Bo Dallas. Will he get a singles push? Join his brother Bray Wyatt? or go back to becoming an enhancement talent?. Only time will tell!