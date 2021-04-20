Arn Anderson thinks current WWE Superstar could have been the next Brock Lesnar if he was bigger

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson thinks AJ Styles would have been presented like Brock Lesnar if he was taller.

Anderson, a WWE producer between 2001 and 2019, has previously given his opinion that AJ Styles should have won the 2016 WWE Royal Rumble. Styles made his debut in the 30-man match before losing against Chris Jericho and Roman Reigns at pay-per-view events in the first half of the year.

Speaking on his ARN podcast, Anderson said Styles’ history in companies outside of WWE worked against him at times. He also said a superstar with Styles’ ability and Braun Strowman’s appearance would have received “the full Brock Lesnar push” from WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

“He didn’t come through the WWE system. He’s not a product of WWE. He’s a star that was a star everywhere else in the world that he went. I think all of those questions were still in place [in May 2016]. If he would’ve walked in the door and he would’ve looked like Braun Strowman but he could work like AJ, don’t you think he would’ve got the full Brock Lesnar push? So, it is about, ‘What does he weigh? His height? Oh, he came from that other show?’ All those things that you put on a guy that don’t matter.”

Braun Strowman (203cm) and Brock Lesnar (191cm) have been two of WWE’s most dominant in-ring competitors in recent years. AJ Styles (180cm) is currently a RAW Tag Team Champion alongside another imposing superstar, Omos (221cm).

AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar’s contrasting careers

Brock Lesnar defeated AJ Styles in a Champion vs. Champion match in 2017

As Arn Anderson alluded to, Brock Lesnar has been presented in a different way to almost every other WWE Superstar over the last nine years. While many in-ring performers feature in storylines every week, Lesnar is treated like a special attraction who rarely appears on television.

AJ Styles recently teamed up with Omos to win the RAW Tag Team Championship from Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods at WrestleMania 37. By contrast, Lesnar missed the event after he became a free agent in 2020.

Brock Lesnar’s only one-on-one match against AJ Styles took place at WWE Survivor Series 2017. The 15-minute encounter, which Lesnar won, is widely viewed as one of the best WWE matches of 2017.

