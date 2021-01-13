Arn Anderson thinks former WWE Superstar was "too pretty" to succeed

Arn Anderson has given his opinion that Buff Bagwell was “too pretty” to make it as a major star in wrestling in the 1990s.

Bagwell worked for WCW from 1991 to 2001, winning the WCW Tag Team titles on five occasions. He shared a locker room with Arn Anderson, who retired from in-ring competition in 1997.

This week’s ARN podcast focused on the January 16, 1993 episode of WCW Saturday Night. While discussing Chris Benoit vs. Buff Bagwell (aka Marcus Alexander Bagwell), Arn Anderson explained why Bagwell did not reach his potential in wrestling.

“He’s a good-looking kid. I mean, you look at him. But it’s almost like, for that time, he’s almost too pretty, if that makes any sense? One of those deals. I think having a guy like Benoit in there to bring out the best in you never hurts, so this is one of those match-ups.”

Buff Bagwell unsuccessfully challenged for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship and WCW United States Championship. He never held a singles title during his 10-year spell in WCW.

Arn Anderson and Buff Bagwell’s contrasting careers

Arn Anderson received his WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2012

Arn Anderson went on to work for WWE as a producer between 2001 and 2019 after Vince McMahon purchased WCW. He now has on-screen and off-screen roles in AEW.

Meanwhile, Buff Bagwell’s only televised WWE match came against Booker T in the main event of RAW in July 2001. He received his release shortly after the match.

