Arn Anderson thinks one person is "single-handedly responsible" for the Women's Evolution

Former WWE producer Arn Anderson has given his opinion that Fit Finlay is solely responsible for the start of the Women’s Evolution in WWE.

Since 2015, WWE’s female Superstars (formerly known as Divas) have received a lot more television time and opportunities in meaningful storylines. Unlike previous generations, it is not uncommon now for a match or segment involving women to headline a weekly WWE show or pay-per-view.

Speaking on his ARN podcast, Arn Anderson was asked about the process of being a WWE producer. He said producers are given matches at random sometimes. However, in Finlay’s case, he almost always works with the female Superstars.

“Finlay had the women, and I need to stop right here. If you have respect or you have a real loving of the evolution of the women’s division, you better go find Fit Finlay, shake his hand, pat him on the a**, hand him some cash. He is single-handedly responsible for their evolution. Make no mistake about it.”

Arn Anderson usually produced John Cena’s matches during his time in WWE, while Michael Hayes still produces most gimmick matches.

Arn Anderson’s high praise for Fit Finlay

Fit Finlay retired from in-ring competition in 2012

Arn Anderson worked as a WWE producer at the same time as Fit Finlay between 2001 and 2019. Finlay also performed as a WWE in-ring talent from 2004 to 2010.

WWE furloughed Finlay in April 2020 as a cost-cutting measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He returned to work with the company in November 2020.

