Former Hit Row member on what kept him from competing on WWE SmackDown (Exclusive)

Tehuti Miles (formerly known as Ashante Adonis in WWE) recently opened up on why he did not compete on SmackDown.

Miles was a member of the popular NXT faction Hit Row. The group was called up to the main roster in October as part of the 2021 WWE Draft. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and Top Dolla made their in-ring debuts on SmackDown, picking up the victory in a tag team match.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Miles revealed that he was supposed to be the one to partner with Scott but had to miss out due to surgery.

"Technically, it was supposed to be me and Swerve but before we got drafted I had got appendicitis out of nowhere. So I had to get a surgery done so I was out for 4-6 weeks but it was supposed to be me and Swerve in the tag match on SmackDown but I wasn't cleared yet (to compete)," Tehuti Miles said. (14:37 - 15:20)

Tehuti Miles' WWE Career

Miles first competed in WWE on an episode of Monday Night RAW on April 1st, 2019, in a handicap match against Braun Strowman. The former Universal Champion picked up the win with ease.

Miles then moved to 205 Live, where he battled the likes of Danny Burch, Ariya Daivari, Tyler Breeze, and The Brian Kendrick. He enjoyed a great amount of success in NXT alongside Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Top Dolla, and B-Fab as part of the Hit Row faction.

However, before they could make their mark together on the main roster, B-Fab was released in early November last year. A couple of weeks later, the rest of the faction was also let go from the company.

