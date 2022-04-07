Ashante Adonis reveals which former WWE star was the "mastermind" behind the creation of Hit Row's theme song (Exclusive)

Former Hit Row member Ashante Adonis, also known as Tehuti Miles, recently discussed the creation of Hit Row’s WWE theme music.

During his time with the company, Adonis was a member of Hit Row alongside Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott, B-Fab, and Top Dolla (AJ Francis). Unfortunately, Adonis and other members of the faction were released by WWE in November 2021, shortly after their main roster debut.

During the most recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s UnSKripted, Adonis revealed that all four members of Hit Row contributed to the creation of the faction's theme song. Adonis said:

“We made it. The four of us made it. And we did it in AJ’s house, in his studio. We probably did it in a few hours. You know we just recorded our parts and did everything it takes to make a song and stuff. This was really easy to us, we just made a new song for The Hit Makers, me, Briana and AJ. We actually did that before the MCW show. I think Briana got in like 2-3 in the morning, in AJ’s house and stuff, I had just recorded my part, Briana recorded her part and then we all did the smaller things. You know the song and everything and then we are just like, we’ve done this. We do everything ourself,” said Ashante Adonis. (18:04-19:15)

Adonis went on to praise his former stablemate, AJ Francis, aka Top Dolla. The former Hit Row star claimed that Francis was the mastermind behind everything.

“I do a little bit of everything, but for real though it’s AJ’s credit. He’s like the mastermind,” said Ashante Adonis. (19:20 onwards)

Ashante Adonis spoke about his tag team match with Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott

During the same conversation with Dr. Chris Featherstone on UnSKripted, Ashante Adonis revealed the initial plan for him was to form a tag team with Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott.

However, Adonis had to undergo surgery and wasn't cleared to compete. The former Hit Row member added:

“Technically, it was supposed to be me and Swerve but before we got drafted I had got appendicitis out of nowhere. So I had to get a surgery done so I was out for 4-6 weeks but it was supposed to be me and Swerve in the tag match on SmackDown but I wasn’t cleared yet (to compete),” said Ashante Adonis. (14:37- 15:20)

During their time in WWE, Hit Row mostly made their mark on NXT, with Scott even capturing the NXT North American Championship with the help of his stablemates.

