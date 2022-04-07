Ashante Thee Adonis comments on former WWE stable reuniting in the independent circuit (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Ashante Thee Adonis recently spoke about the plans for Hit Row working together on the independent scene after their stint with WWE.

Hit Row was inactive for three months after their respective releases. However, the faction reunited as the HitMakerZ during the MCW Pro Wrestling Spring Fever on March 19, earlier this year.

Adonis was in conversation with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast this week. He spoke about the possibility of Hit Row reuniting in the indies and working together.

Here's what the former Smackdown star had to say:

"There was one recently just three weeks ago for MCW where all 4 of us were at. But Isaiah had got much to do. He's doing his own thing and stuff. He's killing it. He's on AEW now." (from 12:18 onwards)

Adonis mentioned that he would enjoy a run as a singles competitor at some point. However, the former WWE star detailed that HitMakerZ was going strong on the independent circuit and no other faction could compare to them.

"To be frank, Hit Row or HitMakerZ, this is it. We're killing it, we're confident and this is the hottest act. It'll be cool to be a singles competitor but this is it. One of one. There's nothing like us."

All Hit Row member were released from the WWE

Hit Row was one of the most highly anticipated factions to be drafted to the blue brand during the 2021 Draft. The faction, including the likes of B-Fab, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, were popular on NXT and fans expected big things for the stable on the main roster.

After their initial debut, Top Dolla and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott competed in a couple of tag team matches on SmackDown. However, B-Fab was released from the company on November 4, and the other members of the faction were also let go 15 days later.

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @adamgoldberg28 All of hit row are no longer in WWE. All of hit row are no longer in WWE. https://t.co/3IJl9eokAe

It will be interesting to see the kind of impact HitMakerZ create outside of WWE and if they ever find their way back into the company again in the future.

