Ashley Massaro's brother Ronnie killed in knife attack

Ronnie Massaro, brother of the late Ashley Massaro, was fatally stabbed on November 21. The tragedy unfolded outside 2 Bros. Pizza in Riverhead, Long Island, at 9:15 PM on November 21. Massaro was 39 at the time of his death.

It's being reported that the suspect fled uptown following the stabbing. It has come to light that Ronnie had checked out of a rehab facility just hours before he was stabbed. Here's what Ronnie's childhood friend, Keith Hanlon, had to say:

“He got out of rehab and got on the train. And that was it. Out of a program and on the train, and not even 12 hours later, he was gone."

“He was ready to live life. Since his sister’s passing, I’d never noticed him have this voice. Something hit him. I really believe he started to accept things and understand what life was about."

Around 45 minutes before he was killed, Ronnie had attempted to call Hanlon, but the latter missed his call.

“I had my phone on battery saver, and I missed a FaceTime at 8:30 [p.m.], 8:29. And I feel guilty, because I feel like if I’d gotten him on FaceTime, he could have stopped for a few seconds. A few seconds could have changed everything."

Ashley Massaro's suicide had severely affected Ronnie's well-being

Former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro committed suicide last year in May, and Ronnie's world came crumbling down instantly. He had been dealing with grief and depression since Ashley Massaro's passing.

Additionally, he had been struggling with alcohol issues following Ashley's suicide and had checked in at a rehab facility to seek help.

Ronnie's girlfriend, Carly Marie Delvalle, later posted a picture of the couple, which was included in a post on the Moloney Funeral Home’s site.

The Sportskeeda community offers its deepest condolences to the Massaro family in this moment of grief.