Ask Apter: Sasha or Carmella -who is hotter? Which Orton was best? What about Hook? Who is the toughest tag team & more!

Once again, it's time for me to answer the questions you want answered about everything pro wrestling.

Today's column will feature my thoughts on the Orton Family, AEW's rising star Hook, and the toughest tag team I've ever seen, among other interesting questions. So without further ado, here we go!

Q: Hey Bill, did you know all the Orton wrestling family, and if so, who was the best? - Raul Medina

A: I was fortunate enough to see them all in action and get to know each-and-every one of the family members. My first exposure to the Orton family was when I was a teenager going to the matches in New York.

The initial Orton for me was "The Big O," Bob Orton. He was the father of "Cowboy" Bob Orton and Berry Orton and the grandfather of Randy Orton. I saw him dozens of times, mainly as a tag team partner with the original "Nature Boy" Buddy Rogers. He was a 6'3, 245lb, lanky rule-breaker. He also wrestled under a mask as "The Zodiac" and a few other personas. Although he could wrestle scientifically, he preferred to be a villain.

"Cowboy" Bob was another "bad guy" who wore a plaster cast on his left forearm, kept it on for nearly his entire career, and used it as a weapon. Like his father, he was a well-trained wrestler, but he enjoyed the violent side of the business.

Berry Orton kept the family tradition going as a bad guy and wrestled between the years 1976-1991. He also worked as an actor, had a lot of personal issues, and took his own life in 2021.

Randy Orton, to me, was and still is the most versatile of all the Orton wrestling family. He is celebrating his 20th year in the pro wrestling business and, in my opinion, is the finest wrestler the Orton family has produced!

Q: What do you think of Hook in AEW? To me, he is one tough dude with a great future ahead of him - Lucy Mariel

A: The 22-year-old is indeed a tough dude, Lucy! It's fairly common knowledge that he is the son of one of the most hardcore wrestlers in history, the Human Suplex Machine, Taz!

"He was brought up to be a tough guy, and he'll stay a tough guy," Taz told me many years ago. He is certainly making his father's words come true and is a proud member of Team Taz. I predict he will become a huge star in this business.

Q: Who is hotter Bill? Sasha Banks or Carmella? - Ronnie

A: I will pass on this one. My wife reads my columns!

Q: On Busted Open Radio, you broke into a freestyle rap. What type of music do you like, and what do you think of the marriage of Wrestling and music? -Thewhipshowpodcast@gmail.com

A: Yup, I rap Barry Manilow songs! My music taste is comprised of current country (the past 20 years), Crooners, and Broadway. The marriage of wrestling and music has always been a perfect combination, and I hope it never ends.

Oh, of course, I'm a big karaoke singer and listener! Some of my tunes can be found on YouTube by searching 'Bill Apter sings' or 'Bill Apter National Karaoke tour takes to the seas!'

Q: If any of the companies were to call you today and say, "Bill, we want you onboard in an on-screen role, in any capacity you wish," where and what would Bill Apter choose? What company and position would you like to be in in this modern era of wrestling? Color commentary? Managing? Backstage Interviewer? Etc? - Andrew

A: Great question, Andrew. First of all, it would be the backstage interviewer position I would love most of all. Secondly, any pro-wrestling sports entertainment company that would like to bring me in for that position, I would gladly entertain an offer!

Q: What was the toughest tag team you ever saw? - Mike Wimbley

A: No team was tougher and more brutal than Hawk and Animal, the Road Warriors. Period-the-end!

