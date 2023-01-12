Shane McMahon hasn't stepped inside a WWE ring since the 2022 Royal Rumble match after rumors surfaced regarding a backstage fallout that saw him released from the company.

As part of the company's recent SEC filing, it was revealed that McMahon was paid $828,000 for his services to the company in 2022.

"In 2022, Shane McMahon was retained as an independent contractor performer by the Company and received an aggregate of approximately $828,000 in connection with such services."

Astonishingly, McMahon only wrestled one match in 2022. It was the Royal Rumble where he lasted a little over five minutes. Officially Shane-O-Mac was in the match for 5:38, which is 338 seconds. This means that he was paid a whopping $2449 per second for this appearance.

Shane McMahon has been spotted several times since his WWE departure

Unlike many recent WWE releases, Shane McMahon's release was not made public, and it's still unclear how his departure from the company came about. That being said, he has been spotted publicly several times since, with one of the latest updates coming back in February when he seemed in good spirits whilst sharing the following update on Twitter.

Given the recent shuffles in the company, it's unclear if the wrestling world will see Shane McMahon on-screen or as part of the backstage staff in the future. The fact that he has been included in recent filings could be a hint regarding his future in the business, but he hasn't been mentioned in almost a year.

The former European Champion hasn't been very active online since his departure and has various other duties outside of WWE which could more than take up his time outside of the ring.

