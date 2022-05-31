Asuka & Bianca Belair interrupt WWE RAW opening segment 

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and one of her challengers, Asuka, have interrupted the opening segment of this week's Monday Night RAW.

To kick off this week's edition of WWE's flagship show, former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch took to the ring to deliver a promo about her opponents for the upcoming Hell In a Cell. Lynch gave one of her typical delusional heel rants when she was interrupted by The Empress of Tomorrow. The Japanese superstar swaggered down to the ring and mocked Becky in response.

The two women were then both interrupted by the current RAW Women's Champion herself Bianca Belair. Belair also delivered a promo, confident in her ability to turn back the challenge of the two women. This resulted in the scheduled match between Bianca and Asuka happening at the top of the show, with both women already dressed to compete.

Big Time Becks remained at ringside, however, joining Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton at the commentary desk for the duration of the contest.

