Asuka and Charlotte Flair to defend WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at Royal Rumble

Earlier tonight on RAW, Charlotte Flair confirmed that she and Asuka would be defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at the Royal Rumble this Sunday.

But Flair failed to mention who they were facing, and the commentators never clarified. Luckily, WWE's website has confirmed they will be defending the tag titles against the former champions in Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

The following is an excerpt from WWE.com regarding this Sunday's title match:

Since their huge defeat, there has been more than a few traces of dissension between Shayna & Nia, centered around their mutual desire to be the one to emerge victorious in this year’s Royal Rumble Match and earn the right to main event WrestleMania.

Meanwhile, although Flair and Asuka’s partnership seems much more solid than their imminent challengers, they both will head into Royal Rumble with their own distractions. The Queen has been recently at odds with Lacey Evans over The Lady’s involvement with Charlotte’s father, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. And The Empress of Tomorrow has recently tangled with the darker side of Alexa Bliss, who handed the champion a shocking non-title loss.

Who will rise above their personal demons to leave Royal Rumble with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles?

How will Charlotte Flair fare as she pulls double duty at WWE Royal Rumble?

The Tag Team title match won't be Flair's only bout of the evening as she is also scheduled to compete in the Women's Royal Rumble, the very match that she won just one year ago.

With Flair working twice in one night, what kind of condition will she be in to compete in the Royal Rumble? It would be in her best interest for her and Asuka to put away the challengers as quickly as possible.

Regardless, Flair is obviously a heavy favorite going into Sunday's big pay-per-view event. Will Royal Rumble history repeat itself? Or will a new woman reign supreme and stake her claim on the road to WrestleMania? We'll find out this Sunday on the WWE Network.

Regardless, Flair is obviously a heavy favorite going into Sunday's big pay-per-view event. Will Royal Rumble history repeat itself? Or will a new woman reign supreme and stake her claim on the road to WrestleMania? We'll find out this Sunday on the WWE Network.