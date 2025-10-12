Asuka confirms Kairi Sane injury at Crown Jewel: Perth

Kairi Sane took the pin for her team at Crown Jewel: Perth yesterday, but it seems that Sane could have picked up an injury following the match. Sane was hit with a Riptide followed by an Over The Moonsault, before taking the pin and following the bout, Asuka has shared an update on Instagram that shows Kairi has a cut on her head and is being forced to use an ice pack. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt's unclear if The Kabuki Warriors will be part of RAW tomorrow night, but this update appears to confirm that Asuka isn't mad at Sane for the loss. Asuka wasn't part of the finish for the match, since she was outside the ring, but Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley were able to pick up a huge win, and exact some revenge on The Kabuki Warriors for their actions in recent weeks. Will Kairi Sane and Asuka be on the same page on WWE RAW?Kairi Sane has been pushed around by Asuka since Damage CTRL split and there was a belief that at some point she would turn on The Empress as well. That being said, it seems that Asuka is not mad at Sane for the loss at Crown Jewel as seen from the image she shared on Instagram, but it's unclear if their feud will continue following Crown Jewel. Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky proved what they were capable of in her home country but it's clear that they have their own targets coming out of Crown Jewel. Ripley will want to challenge Stephanie Vaquer now that she has become the Crown Jewel Champion, whilst Iyo Sky could be looking to head in the same direction. With Survivor Series looming, a lot of things could change in the coming weeks on both WWE RAW and SmackDown.