Asuka confirms her status with Bayley after Damage CTRL's actions on SmackDown

Asuka and the rest of Damage CTRL seemed to keep their distance from Bayley on WWE SmackDown last week. The Empress of Tomorrow took to social media to let the WWE Universe know where she stands with Bayley after Damage CTRL's actions on WWE SmackDown.

The Japanese Superstar decided to side with Damage CTRL a couple of weeks ahead of Survivor Series. At the PLE, her team came up short against the team of Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch when Bayley was pinned.

On SmackDown last week, Damage CTRL made its way to the ring without Bayley to open the show. Later on, Bayley bumped into her teammates and told them that nobody told her that they were heading out. Before IYO SKY's match against Bianca Belair, the WWE Women's Champion asked the Role Model to hang back. The Empress of Tomorrow took to her social media handle to address her stance with Bayley after what happened on SmackDown.

Expand Tweet

What did Asuka have to say after she joined Damage CTRL?

Asuka turned on Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair to align with Damage CTRL when she sprayed Belair with the green mist. The former WWE Women's Champion then celebrated with Kairi Sane and IYO SKY by attacking Flair and Belair.

On the episode of SmackDown, after the heel turn, the Empress Of Tomorrow opened the show along with Damage CTRL. She, SKY, and Sane began speaking in Japanese and addressed the fact that the faction wasn't new and improved as there was someone who was not part of the faction.

The WWE Universe speculated that the trio was referring to Bayley, but Dakota Kai handled the situation well, saying that Asuka had to be inducted into the team by the leader.

Do you think Bayley will be ejected out of Damage CTRL? Let us know in the comments below.