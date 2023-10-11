Asuka continues legendary streak on WWE NXT

Asuka continued her legendary undefeated streak tonight on WWE NXT.

Asuka's WWE career kicked off at NXT in 2015, where she remained for the initial years of her career. While in the then-black and white brand, she dominated the women's division as its champion and beat everyone who came her way. She remained undefeated during her run. The streak continued onto the main roster until she lost to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34.

Tonight, the Empress of Tomorrow returned to NXT to face Roxanne Perez and keep her legendary undefeated streak alive. Perez is a former NXT Women's Champion in her own right, but she had never encountered anyone like the Empress of Tomorrow before today.

This was the perfect chance for her to prove herself, and she brought the fight to the former RAW Women's Champion. Perez took her to the limit, but that wasn't enough as the SmackDown star put Perez away to keep her undefeated streak alive.

Following the match, Kiana James tried to attack Roxanne Perez, but she fought her off valiantly, indicating that these two will feud soon.

