Asuka continues to take mock current female superstar 

WWE RAW star Asuka has continued to mock Chelsea Green on social media.

Green is one of the few superstars to return at the Royal Rumble. However, unlike Nia Jax and Cody Rhodes, her time in the match lasted only a few seconds as she broke the record for the quickest elimination.

Despite the embarrassing loss, Green has been vocal about how she deserves to be treated. She often argues with Adam Pearce on RAW over her alleged mistreatment and constantly threatens to file a complaint.

Since she considers herself a top star, she was placed in a match this week against Asuka. The Empress of Tomorrow made short work of Chelsea Green and put her away in under three minutes.

Following the match, The Empress of Tomorrow took to Twitter to continue making fun of Green.

"@ImChelseaGreen You are LOL."

Asuka is set to challenge Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39

Since appearing at the Royal Rumble, Asuka has returned to her dominating self with a new gimmick and look. Since then, she hasn't lost a singles match.

She recently became the number one contender for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Title by winning the Elimination Chamber match at the eponymous premium live event.

The upcoming bout could potentially be Belair's toughest challenge since she won the title at last year's WrestleMania.

This year's event will also mark Belair's one-year run as RAW Women's Champion. However, it remains to be seen if Bianca Belair will walk out of WrestleMania as champion as The Empress looks ready to take the title from her.

