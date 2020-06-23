Asuka cuts a hilarious promo on Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks

Asuka hilariously tore down the former Women's Champions.

With Charlotte Flair out of the picture, Sasha Banks has stepped up to Asuka.

The Empress Of Tomorrow beat Charlotte Flair this week

Asuka will be defending her WWE RAW Women's Championship against Sasha Banks at Extreme Rules in a few weeks. On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Asuka successfully defended her RAW Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair before The Queen was written off TV to undergo surgery.

Asuka's promo targeting Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair

After accepting Sasha Banks' challenge to a match at Extreme Rules, Asuka made her way backstage and came across a poster. The poster in question was the one that hyped the first-ever Women's Hell In A Cell match between Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair. Asuka didn't let this chance go to waste and said a few words to the poster before leaving the scene.

Asuka has become one of the most entertaining Superstars in the WWE. She had a very memorable showing when she was teaming up with Nikki Cross and when she took part in the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match a month back. The Empress Of Tomorrow went on to win the Money In The Bank Ladder Match, and instead of winning a contract to challenge for the Women's Championship, she won the Championship.

Since becoming the WWE RAW Women's Champion, Asuka has successfully defended the Championship against Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair on back to back weeks. Now with Charlotte Flair out of action, Sasha Banks has stepped up to challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship.

After successfully defending her Women's Tag Team Championship against The IIconics this week, Sasha Banks wanted to feel what it's like holding two belts. The Boss got this idea when she saw her partner Bayley hold the Women's Tag Team Championship along with the SmackDown Women's Championship. To make her dream of holding two belts at the same time a reality, Sasha Banks went on to challenge Asuka to a match at Extreme Rules.

Asuka gladly accepted the challenge but was blindsided by Bayley. Banks took advantage of the situation and locked the RAW Women's Champion in the Bank Statement. Asuka has a huge target on her back with Sasha Banks coming for her and Nia Jax not coming to grips that Asuka walked away with the Championship on last week's RAW.