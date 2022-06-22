Asuka doubles down on her victory over Becky Lynch by trolling her on Twitter 

Following last night's episode of WWE RAW, Asuka piled onto Becky Lynch's humiliation by posting a meme on her Twitter account making fun of the latter.

Asuka and Lynch squared off twice in the ring last night. The first saw the two compete in a fatal five-way match to determine the number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship. Rhea Ripley was removed from her match against Belair at Money in the Bank after suffering an injury.

After both losing out to Carmella in the opening match, the two former RAW Women's Champions went head-to-head again in the the main event. The bout was set to be a qualifier for the Money in The Bank ladder match, with The Empress of Tomorrow ultimately emerging victorious.

Following her victory, the Japanese star posted an image portraying her as a giant force as she takes on an inferior rival, evidently depicting The Man.

Fans are seemingly invested as the feud between Becky Lynch and Asuka has spilled onto social media

Given the two are long-time rivals, it is no surprise that the women don't mince their words (or even memes in this case) both on and off the screen. The two have been known to resort to their social media accounts to develop a program and have the fans buy into the drama.

Here are some of the best fan responses to Asuka's latest meme:

Jonathan @artzzzzt @WWEAsuka i think Becky is going to get you eventually maybe even at MITB @WWEAsuka i think Becky is going to get you eventually maybe even at MITB

Becky Lynch has been down on her luck as of late. She has been unable to score a victory since failing to regain the RAW Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell earlier this month. On the RAW after the premium live event, Lynch challenged Dana Brooke to a match for the 24/7 title which ended in what was one of the most shocking losses in The Man's career.

Since then Big Time Becks has suffered two televised losses and also failed to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match. It will be interesting to see where she is headed following her recent string of losses.

