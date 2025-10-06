  • home icon
  Asuka drops huge breakup tease; WWE star cannot be pleased

Asuka drops huge breakup tease; WWE star cannot be pleased

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 06, 2025 07:07 GMT
Asuka is a former WWE Women
Asuka is a former WWE Women's Champion

WWE Superstar Asuka recently took to social media to drop a massive breakup tease ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The Empress of Tomorrow is in a heated feud with Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY.

Asuka had been controlling IYO SKY for several weeks before turning on the latter after she tried to stop The Empress of Tomorrow from attacking Rhea Ripley. The former Women's Champion has been doing the same thing with Kairi Sane as well. She is acting as the leader of The Kabuki Warriors and is forcing Sane to do the dirty work with her, which Kairi seemingly does not want to do.

The 44-year-old recently took to Instagram to post a screenshot from the September 8, 2025, edition of RAW. For those unaware, Asuka got in a heated backstage argument with Nikki Bella while the latter was trying to talk to IYO SKY on the red show. Kairi Sane didn't like how her teammate talked to the Hall of Famer and even apologized to Bella and SKY.

Although The Empress of Tomorrow did not write anything in her post's caption, it could be a major tease of her breaking up with Kairi Sane. The former Women's Champion doesn't seem too pleased with her Kabuki Warrior teammate not being on the same page as her. She could betray Sane just like she turned on The Genius of the SKY.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Asuka and Kairi Sane will be in action at WWE Crown Jewel

On last week's WWE RAW, Asuka and Kairi Sane attacked Rhea Ripley after IYO SKY refused to go against her 'family' to help The Erdaicator. However, after seeing Mami outnumbered, The Genius of the SKY came back inside the ring to stop her former teammates.

The Empress of Tomorrow then used her poison mist on SKY before launching an attack on Ripley. WWE later made their match official for WWE Crown Jewel 2025. Rhea Ripley will team up with IYO SKY to lock horns with The Kabuki Warriors in Australia.

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Asuka and Kairi Sane's team's future.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
