Asuka drops major tease about the future of Damage CTRL on WWE SmackDown

Asuka recently joined the Damage CTRL faction after turning heel against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair ahead of the WWE Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event.

It seems that Asuka, IYO SKY, and Kairi Sane share a unique history, and the three women have bonded together with Dakota Kai and Bayley on the outside.

Bayley has been worried about being kicked out of the group since Kairi Sane made her return back at Crown Jewel 2023.

The Empress of Tomorrow recently dropped an interesting hint about the future of Damage CTRL when she shared a picture of herself with SKY and Sane on her Twitter handle, conveniently leaving out the other two group members.

Could The Empress of Tomorrow be making some changes in the stable that she wants to be part of? Bayley does seem like the odd one out at the moment, while Dakota Kai has still remained an integral part of Damage CTRL despite being injured.

Bayley could be set to turn face following Asuka's arrival in Damage CTRL

Bayley has not been a babyface in WWE for several years, but it could finally be time for her to return to that character. At a recent house show, the Women's Grand Slam Champion even appeared to tease that a change was afoot, and if the issues within Damage CTRL continue, then it is likely that she could be kicked out.

Bayley would have the support of Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, and it could end up being three of The Four Horsewomen who could feud against Asuka, Kairi Sane, and IYO SKY in the coming months.

The Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event could be where the team decides to turn against Bayley, especially if they are unable to come out on top since they will need someone to blame for their loss.

