Asuka expresses her desire to face Rhea Ripley; Ripley replies

Asuka is the current WWE RAW Women's Champion. She was awarded the Championship when she won the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match back in May. A month before the Money In The Bank PPV, Rhea Ripley lost the NXT Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair and hasn't regained the Title since.

Asuka vs Rhea Ripley in the WWE?

Asuka was on her first-ever international media call earlier today. Many media houses were on the call when The Empress Of Tomorrow talked about the Women's Evolution. Asuka seemed to be really excited on the call and spoke about the growth of women's wrestling.

During the call, the current WWE RAW Champion expressed her excitement about WWE's second phase of the Women's Evolution. Asuka went on to say that she hopes WWE plans another women's exclusive PPV soon.

When asked whom she would like to face at the next women's exclusive PPV, Asuka took the name of NXT Superstar Rhea Ripley. It seems that Asuka's desire has gone viral and reached the ears of Rhea Ripley. The former NXT Women's Champion replied to Asuka in a Tweet.

Rhea Ripley is a former NXT Women's and NXT UK Women's Champion. Since the time she won the NXT Women's Championship from Shayna Baszler, Rhea Ripley has successfully defended the Championship against Toni Storm, Bianca Belair, and many other formidable NXT Superstars.

After losing the Title to Flair at WrestleMania 36, Rhea Ripley was on a hiatus for a month and a half. When she returned, she attacked The Queen and Io Shirai during a match, setting up a Triple Threat Match among them. Ripley lost that Triple Threat Match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

Asuka also was on the losing side at WrestleMania 36 when she and Kairi Sane lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. But Asuka has come a long way since then. After becoming WWE RAW Women's Champion, she has successfully defended the Title against Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair. The Empress Of Tomorrow is scheduled to defend the Title against Sasha Banks at WWE Extreme Rules in less than a week.