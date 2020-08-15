SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has now officially learned who her opponent will be as she defends the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam.

Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, we saw a triple branded battle royal, with the winner earning the opportunity to challenge Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Competitors from RAW, NXT and SmackDown all battled it out until Monday Night RAW's Shayna Baszler and Asuka were left standing as the final three competitors of the battle royal.

The Queen of Spades thought she had punched her ticket to SummerSlam by eliminating the empress of tomorrow. However, Asuka landed on both RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, who were at ringside, preventing the Empress Of Tomorrow from being eliminated.

Asuka would manage to make her way back into the ring and eliminate Shayna Baszler to earn the right to challenge Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam, much to the horror of The Role Model at ringside.

However, that is not the only Championship match for Asuka at SummerSlam.

Asuka vs Sasha Banks at SummerSlam

After Asuka defeated one of her SummerSlam opponents, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, on Monday Night RAW this week, Asuka will also challenge Sasha Banks for the RAW Women's Championship match at SummerSlam too.

Sasha Banks defeated Asuka to capture the RAW Women's Championship on the July 27, 2020 episode of Monday Night RAW. During that match, Bayley would attack Asuka's tag team partner, Kairi Sane, backstage, causing the Empress Of Tomorrow to lose the match and the RAW Women's Championship due to a pre-match stipulation set by Stephanie McMahon. This match would also mark Kairi Sane's final WWE appearance.

Therefore, Asuka has a personal issue with Sasha Banks, as The Boss stole her RAW Women's Championship, and Bayley, as The Role Model is the Superstar who removed Asuka's best friend from WWE.

It is currently unclear if Asuka will face Sasha Banks and Bayley in consecutive matches or if they will be spaced apart at SummerSlam. Either way, Asuka could potentially leave SummerSlam with both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships.

