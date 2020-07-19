Asuka gives out possible details for Becky Lynch's return

RAW Women's Champion Asuka recently spoke to the media with Funaki serving as her translator. The Empress of Tomorrow talked about a variety of topics including the transformation of the women's division and the possible return plans for Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch had relinquished her RAW Women's Championship to Asuka. The reason behind the action was that The Man wanted to take a sabbatical from WWE owing to pregnancy. Asuka had won the Women's MITB match which allowed her to cash-in for the RAW Women's Championship.

However, instead of cashing it in, Asuka was given the RAW Women's Championship by Becky Lynch herself in exchange for the MITB contract.

On being asked if Becky Lynch would get a shot at the RAW Women's Championship upon her return or if she'd have to get back in the line, Asuka stated that Lynch will immediately get a shot. The RAW Women's Champion did, however, note that Lynch may be suffering from ring rust when she returns.

''She doesn't know if she will be a tough opponent or not," Funaki translated from Asuka. "But let her check on that," Asuka relayed with a smile. This was after referencing her having many title defenses between now and then, suggesting Becky's "vacation time", as she referred to it, may cause a little ring rust.

Also talking about the transformation of women's wrestling in WWE, Asuka stated that her arrival in NXT had a major role to play in the Women's Evolution in WWE.

"It totally changed, the women's division. "Other women's wrestlers were like 'Oh my gosh, she's coming so we have to change'."

(H/T: WrestlingInc)

What's next for Asuka?

Asuka will be taking on one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks at Extreme Rules: Horror Show. The Empress of Tomorrow will put her RAW Women's title on the line against The Boss.

There have also been reports that she will be taking on the recently returned Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam. While these plans are always subject to change, it looks like WWE has no plans of Sasha Banks taking the RAW Women's Championship away from Asuka.