Asuka hints at an unaccomplished feat at WrestleMania

Asuka will be heading into WrestleMania this weekend, challenging Bianca Belair for the WWE RAW Women's Championship. The Empress of Tomorrow took to Twitter to post her list of accomplishments in the company so far. However, the caption of the post has got fans buzzing.

The Empress won the Women's Elimination Chamber match a few months ago to book her slot at WrestleMania against Bianca Belair. The Grand Slam Champion outlasted WWE Superstars Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan, Natalya, Raquel Rodriguez, and Carmella.

Since winning the Elimination Chamber match, The Empress has been playing mind games with the current WWE RAW Women's Champion. She has been siding with Belair, tagging alongside her and coming to her aid when required.

In Asuka's latest Twitter post, she listed down all her accomplishments, but her caption read, "Fill in the last piece".

The WWE Universe figured out what The Empress meant, stating that she is yet to win a match at WrestleMania and claim her moment at the premium live event.

What is Asuka's WrestleMania record?

Surprisingly, The Empress of Tomorrow is yet to win a match at WrestleMania. She has made three appearances at the Show of Shows, losing all her matches.

The former WWE SmackDown Champion wrestled her first WrestleMania match in 2018 against Charlotte Flair. The Queen beat The Empress, ending the latter's undefeated streak in WWE.

She was unable to win the Tag Team competition when she teamed up with Kairi Sane, losing the Tag Team Titles to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in 2020. She faced Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 37, where she lost again.

Fans and Asuka won't be too happy with the stat and will want to right this wrong at this year's WrestleMania, given the run that she has had in the past few months.

Will The Empress of Tomorrow leave WrestleMania as WWE RAW Women's Champion? Let us know in the comments section below!

