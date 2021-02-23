Asuka injury update following RAW - Reports

On last night's RAW, Asuka appeared to suffer an injury during her tag team match against current champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. During the match, where Asuka was partnered up with Charlotte Flair, The Empress of Tomrorrow was kicked in the face by Baszler while she had Jax locked in an armbar. Following the kick, the former NXT Women's Champion seemed to check up on Asuka.

According to PWInsider, the kick was legitimate. After the moment, the RAW Women's Champion was checked on backstage by medical staff.

It is currently unclear whether Asuka required treatment, and the exact nature of her injury wasn't reported. It also isn't known whether Asuka will need time away from television to recover.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler beat Asuka and Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Tag Team titles

Baszler and Jax are in their second reign with the title

In the opening match of the 2021 Royal Rumble, Asuka and Charlotte Flair defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against former champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. After a distraction from Ric Flair and Lacey Evans, the duo lost the titles to Baszler and Jax.

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax were challenged for their titles at Elimination Chamber by SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks and Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair.

However, the duo failed to win as Carmella's sommelier Reginald came out to give The Boss a bottle of champagne. It is uncertain whether this was an intentional distraction or he was attempting to help Banks and Belair.

Previously, both the team of Lana and Naomi and the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzlez won title shots. It is uncertain when the former will face the champions. However, Kai and Gonzalez are set to face Baszler and Jax on the March 3 episode of NXT.