Asuka and Lana have a new catchphrase after WWE RAW

Asuka and Lana defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on the latest episode of WWE RAW. After the show, the victorious duo sang, “Asuka is the best, Lana number one!” in an interview with Sarah Schreiber backstage.

Lana previously used the phrase, “Lana is the best, Lana number one!” during her alliance with Aiden English and Rusev in 2017-2018. Her character then took a drastic change of direction in 2019 when she became involved in a relationship with Bobby Lashley.

In recent weeks, Lana has been portrayed as a babyface on RAW. This week’s episode saw her cause a major upset by pinning Baszler in their tag team match.

Following the show, Asuka and Lana danced backstage and sang their new song in a joint interview.

Asuka and Lana’s current WWE storyline

Lana has lost two RAW Women’s Championship matches against Asuka in the last six weeks on RAW. The Ravishing Russian has also been involved in a rivalry with Nia Jax during that time, which involved her repeatedly being thrown through the announce desk.

During the interview with Sarah Schreiber, Lana was full of praise for her new tag team partner. She called Asuka an “amazing friend” and gave her compliments on her in-ring ability.

“Honestly, I don’t have a lot of words. I have green stuff all over my face from hugging and kissing Asuka. I’m so happy! Just to have Asuka have my back, she’s literally one of the best in-ring competitors in the world. She’s teaching me so much, she’s an amazing friend, an amazing wrestler, an amazing in-ring competitor, an amazing dancer.”

Asuka lost her Champion vs. Champion match against Sasha Banks at the recent Survivor Series pay-per-view. Meanwhile, Lana won the women’s elimination match for Team RAW at the event after emerging as the sole survivor.

Moving forward, Asuka and Lana look set to challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the Women’s Tag Team titles in the near future.

Asuka previously held the Women’s Tag Team titles with her Kabuki Warriors tag team partner, Kairi Sane. She is also one of the most decorated Champions in WWE over the last five years. Lana, however, has still not won a title as a WWE Superstar.