Asuka could lose the WWE Women's title to a 37-year-old star, says veteran (Exclusive)

Asuka is one of the established female stars on the roster who was rightfully given the responsibility to be a WWE Women's Champion again. The Empress of Tomorrow has impressed in her current reign; however, Bill Apter felt the superstar could drop her title to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam.

The women's championship picture on SmackDown is currently occupied by three women as both Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair have promised to dethrone Asuka.

The Japanese star has adopted a crazier character in recent times, and many believed she could hold the belt for a long time. Charlotte Flair, though, has made a career out of winning championships, and Bill Apter predicted that The Queen will extend her record at SummerSlam.

Here's what the legendary pro wrestling journalist had to say on The Wrestling Time Machine:

"I'm going to go with Charlotte. Yeah, really. I think she is just amazing. The other two are really, really good, but I think Charlotte is going to go up one more plateau." [16:10 - 16:40]

Teddy Long backs Bianca Belair to defeat Asuka and Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam

It wasn't long ago that the EST of WWE looked untouchable as the RAW Women's Champion. After 420 days of leading the division on the red brand, Bianca Belair's reign eventually ended at the hands of Asuka at Night of Champions in May.

Charlotte Flair's return has complicated matters for Belair as she looks to regain the recently-rebranded championship.

Interestingly enough, Bianca has beaten her SummerSlam opponents in separate singles matches, and she would undoubtedly fancy her chances of defeating them both in a Triple Threat match.

Teddy Long was willing to put his money on Bianca Belair becoming a three-time champion at SummerSlam:

"Well, I'm going to give Bianca Belair a shout; you know, we just never know," revealed the WWE Hall of Famer. [16:41 - 16:58]

Who do you think leaves Detroit with the WWE Women's title? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023