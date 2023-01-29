Multi-time women's champion Asuka returned to WWE as part of the Women's Royal Rumble match and was able to introduce the crowd to Kana.

The former Women's Champion was known as Kana throughout her time wrestling in Japan but has never shown the WWE Universe this side of her character. It was believed for a while that Asuka could have been linked to Bray Wyatt. However, that did not turn out to be the case, despite the Empress of Tomorrow once being affected by The Buzzard.

Kana is the heel version of Asuka and is clearly much different to the face version since the face paint is completely different.

Asuka knows what it takes to win the Royal Rumble since she was the first-ever winner back in 2018. However, this year wasn't meant to be hers as she was eliminated by Rhea Ripley after making it down to the final three.

The Empress of Tomorrow was able to have an impressive run in the contest. She got the blue mist into the face of Liv Morgan before being eliminated by Ripley. Despite a strong showing, Asuka will rue at a missed opportunity at the Royal Rumble to challenge for either women's titles at WrestleMania.

