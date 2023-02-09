Asuka mocks 31-year-old WWE star after the latter asks her to delete controversial photo

WWE Superstar Asuka recently mocked her on-screen opponent Chelsea Green following RAW.

On this week's episode of the Monday Night show, the former RAW Women's Champion faced her rival, Green. WWE Superstars Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, Carmella, Natalya, and Raquel Rodriguez were at ringside, which created a distraction for Chelsea. Asuka pounced and locked her opponent in a submission move. Green eventually tapped out, with Asuka emerging victorious.

Taking to Twitter, Asuka recently uploaded a photo of herself and Chelsea Green during their match. Responding to the former, Green showcased her disgust as she asked Asuka to delete the photo.

While Asuka didn't delete her previous post, she posted another photo from the same match.

Check out Asuka's tweet below:

Road Dogg compared Asuka to WWE Superstar Roman Reigns

Road Dogg recently heaped praise on Asuka as he compared her to WWE Superstar Roman Reigns.

While speaking on the Oh You Didn't Know? podcast, Dogg discussed Asuka's in-ring ability and promo skills as he called her the Roman Reigns of women's wrestling.

“I think as far as presentation, in ring skills, dare I say promo skills just because I love what she does and how she represents herself via her verbal skills. I just love it and I think everybody else does too. I think she should probably be the Roman Reigns of women’s wrestling right now. It’s just my opinion. I know the big argument is, well, she can’t cut a promo domestically. I think we’re past that as a culture, as a society."

He further added that Asuka should be allowed to speak in her native language, which would make the storyline look more authentic.

He detailed:

"I think it’s totally okay if she spoke in her native tongue and we subtitled it. I think it would be totally fine how we do it now where she just goes off and you don’t know what she’s saying but you know she’s saying something that ain’t nice to you. You know what I mean? I think her work and her grasp mentally of just putting together a match and keeping her character strong in the match yet being selfless and selling for everybody, is probably the best female wrestler in the world."

It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has for Asuka going forward.

What are your thoughts on Asuka and Chelsea's recent match? Sound off in the comment section below.

