Asuka named as WWE WrestleMania 41 dream opponent

Asuka last wrestled for WWE in May 2024. She is recovering from a knee injury and is getting ready to step back into the squared circle.

However, the Japanese sensation has also been making headlines recently owing to her hacked social media account and for stating that she feels unsafe due to overzealous fan behavior. Meanwhile, Lyra Valkyria has name-dropped the four-time world champion as her WrestleMania 41 dream opponent.

In an interview with Pubity, WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria addressed the unfortunate circumstance the last time they were set to lock horns. She hopes to stand opposite The Empress at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas come April:

"A match that got away from me would be to face Asuka. That would be pretty massive. When I was first debuting on Monday Night Raw, I’ll never forget watching Backlash in France and that’s when I discovered what my debut match would be, which was supposed to be Asuka," Valkyria said.

Although WWE replacing Asuka with Dakota Kai owing to the former's injury was inadvertently poetic, Lyra still wants to fight The Empress:

"Unfortunately she got hurt and I ended up wrestling Dakota Kai, which ended up being quite poetic in itself as we circled back to me and Dakota in a big history making moment. But yeah, that would definitely be a nice match to circle back to, to get to wrestle Asuka."

Despite winning the IC Title last month, Lyra Valkyria has not had a significant storyline on RAW.

After WWE Superstar Becky Lynch, could Asuka be Lyra Valkyria's next huge win?

Becky Lynch is on hiatus, but Lyra Valkyria brought her up. The Irish veteran had put over Valkyria in 2023, a huge win for the young former NXT Women's Champion.

In the same interview, Lyra noted that her fellow countrywoman wants her to succeed, and told her that The Man will always be there for her. Valkyria also revealed that the former WrestleMania main-eventer reminded her to always bet on herself:

"Becky has always made it very clear that she is there for me. I think it’s a really lovely thing that a lot of the Irish have that we’re very much rooting for each other to do well. She told me, I’ll never forget, she said to never doubt what I bring to the table, because it’s a lot more than I realise. Betting on myself is the advice that she gave me. To trust myself and trust that I have what it takes," Lyra Valkyria said.

The Man has been off WWE television since May 2024. Although she disclosed that her in-ring career is far from over, a timeline for her return remains ambiguous. The same goes for Asuka, who is due for a return any time now.

