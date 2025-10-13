  • home icon
Asuka officially changes her name following shocking Rhea Ripley attack on RAW

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 13, 2025 20:34 GMT
Asuka has made the change (image via WWE)
Asuka has made the change (image via WWE)

Asuka and Kairi Sane were part of Crown Jewel this past weekend, and while the duo came up short on the night, they ensured that they got some revenge earlier today on WWE RAW.

Kairi Sane was pinned by Rhea Ripley, before Ripley tried to put Asuka through the announce table, but she was hit by Sane with a kendo stick before her partner delivered a DDT on the announce table.

The Japanese star has since changed her name on social media to The Legendary Empress Asuka, showing that she now believes that she has reached legendary status.

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

The Empress and Kairi Sane have split Damage CTRL in recent weeks and set out to teach respect to Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky, something that she believes she has achieved since Ripley needed to be helped out of the arena.

Clearly, things are far from over for the four women, heading into Survivor Series next month.

What is next for Asuka and Kairi Sane?

The Japanese duo wanted to send a message to Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky because they believed that there was still some disrespect following Crown Jewel. The Empress wanted to anyway, before she had to slap it into Kairi Sane to fight Rhea Ripley on RAW.

The Kabuki Warriors haven't seen eye to eye since Iyo Sky was kicked out of the group, but Sane has gone along with it because she has wanted her family to remain together and because she has always been supported by the former champion throughout her career.

It seems that The Empress could be getting a little too loud, and at some point, Sane will see what Iyo Sky originally saw several weeks ago. The former champion's issue with Sky was her friendship with Rhea Ripley, so they decided to kick her out of the group because of it.

Phillipa Marie

Edited by Phillipa Marie
