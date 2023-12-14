Asuka was originally set to lose the RAW Women's Championship to former WWE Superstar during a controversial storyline

Asuka has dominated the women's division in WWE since she was called up to the main roster after a stellar run with the then-Black and Gold brand. Recently, former WWE Superstar revealed that she was originally set to win the RAW Women's Championship from The Empress of Tomorrow in 2021.

In 2021, Macey Estrella (FKA Lacey Evans) started the year strong when she feuded with Charlotte Flair and had Ric Flair in her corner. The storyline became controversial as Evans and Flair were shown as an on-screen couple, and it was announced that Flair was the father of Evans' upcoming child in kayfabe.

In reality, Evans went on maternal leave and abandoned the storyline, which would've concluded at WrestleMania 37 against Charlotte Flair. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet of Insight, Evans spoke about working with Hall of Famer Ric Flair and claimed she was originally supposed to win the title from The Empress of Tomorrow:

"It was typical heel and to go after the title and get it. I was supposed to get it but fortunately, Sunny Loretta [Estrella's Daughter] decided that she was coming." [H/T: ChrisVanVliet.com]

Expand Tweet

Asuka was supposed to drop the title before WrestleMania 37 to Evans, which would've led to a title match between the new champion and Charlotte Flair at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Asuka recently faced Lacey Evans' former rival on WWE SmackDown

The Empress of Tomorrow had a fun run after she returned at Royal Rumble 2023 with a new character resembling Kana during her days in Japan. She won the Elimination Chamber match and faced Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 Night Two.

After her loss, she went on a hiatus and continued her feud with The EST. She ended up capturing the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Night of Champions 2023 and broke Bianca Belair's record-breaking reign as the red brand's champion.

Asuka was the first superstar who was awarded the WWE Women's Championship when the brand-exclusive titles were disbanded. After losing the title back to Belair at WWE SummerSlam 2023, she continued working on the blue brand before finally joining Damage CTRL after Kairi Sane's return to the promotion.

On a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Asuka faced Charlotte Flair in a one-on-one match. Unfortunately, Flair was injured during the match due to a botched moonsault on the outside that hurt her knee. It will be interesting to see when The Queen returns to the brand.

What are your thoughts on Lacey Evans' run with the company? Sound off in the comments section below.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.