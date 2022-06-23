Asuka pokes fun at Becky Lynch after their match on RAW

Asuka has poked fun at Becky Lynch on Twitter after their match on this week's Monday Night RAW.

The Empress of Tomorrow has been embroiled in a feud with Lynch ever since making her return on the April 25th episode of RAW. Both women also challenged the brand's Women's Champion Bianca Belair for her title in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania Backlash.

The 40-year old defeated Becky at last night's RAW to qualify for this year's Money In The Bank ladder match. After the bout, she tweeted a video of the Buzzsaw Kick she delivered to Lynch. In the video, the "Wasted" sign from popular video game Grand Theft Auto V appeared, indicating that the kick knocked her opponent out.

The feud between the two started over the fact that Becky handed Asuka the RAW Women's Championship in 2020 after the former won the briefcase. As The Man was going on a year-long maternity leave, she gave the title to the briefcase holder. Lynch has been reminding the WWE universe of that fact since April.

The Japanese superstar was taken off TV after sustaining a shoulder injury at last year's Money In The Bank in the titular ladder match. She interrupted Becky Lynch's promo on her return.

Asuka will be eyeing her second Money In The Bank win

Asuka will be eyeing her second briefcase win at the Money In The Bank premium live event on July 2nd.

The last time she won the match in 2020, it was one of WWE's pre-recorded experimental match types during the pandemic. Both the men's and women's ladder matches took place at the company's headquarters in Stamford, CT.

During those editions, the briefcases hung above the roof of the building and all the superstars had to make their way through the offices. The match even saw Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black seemingly chucked off the roof by Baron Corbin.

As stated above, Asuka never got to cash in her briefcase, as she was simply given the title by Becky Lynch, who was embarking on maternity leave.

This year, she will be joining Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans, and Raquel Rodriguez in the ladder match. Although she is not the odds-on favorite to win, her experience in the match type and the fact that she is one of the biggest names in women's wrestling means that many will fancy her to win the briefcase for the second time.

A former WWE writer thinks Jeff Hardy should quit the wrestling business. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far