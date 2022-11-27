Asuka pokes fun at WWE Superstar in a series of social media posts

WWE star Asuka recently taunted Rhea Ripley after pictures surfaced online of the Judgment Day member still showing signs of the Poison Mist in the aftermath of WarGames.

The hostilities between the two stars started when they chose to be on opposing teams for Survivor Series WarGames. Asuka chose to side with Bianca due to her long-standing issues with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, whereas Ripley aligned herself with the Bayley-led Damage CTRL. The two women even faced off on RAW this past week, when Rhea picked up the win with the Riptide, picking up a huge advantage for her team while entering WarGames.

During their matchup at WarGames, Rhea was on an absolute tear and almost single-handedly got the win for her team. But Asuka blinded her with the Poison Mist and wrestled back the advantage for Team Bianca. After the Belair-led team won the match, The Empress of Tomorrow took pride in being the one to finally deal with the threat of Ripley inside the hellish WarGames structure. In a recent tweet, she posted Ripley's face after the attack and mentioned that it looked like a work of art.

Rhea Ripley was not amused with Asuka's social media campaign

The tweet did not go unnoticed by The Eradicator, as she posted a response to the disrespectful comment.

This response got the Empress of Tomorrow all riled up, and she initiated a series of tweets.

ASUKA / 明日華 @WWEAsuka

I won the game because Art is an explosion @mider2009 Baka!I won the game because Art is an explosion @mider2009 Baka!I won the game because Art is an explosion 💥😂

It will be interesting to see if this back-and-forth on social media translates into a feud on RAW. Ripley is one of the overwhelming favorites to move into the main event picture and feud with Bianca Belair.

It's possible WWE could book The Judgment Day member to win the Royal Rumble and start a feud with Belair. However, Ripley would have to go through 29 other women to get there.

