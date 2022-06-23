Asuka posts brutal tweet mocking former RAW Women's Champion ahead of Money in the Bank

Asuka has taken aim at former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch in a savage social media post ahead of Money in the Bank.

The Empress of Tomorrow has looked very impressive since returning to WWE after WrestleMania 38. Since her arrival, she has defeated Big Time Becks in multiple matches. The Japanese star recently overcame Lynch to qualify for the women's Money In The Bank Ladder match, set to take place on July 2.

Taking great joy in the misfortunes of her rival, Asuka took to Twitter to share a video of a tearful Becky Lynch sulking ringside after the loss. The footage was also intercut with shots of The Empress mocking Lynch.

Asuka's victory over Lynch came just a matter of hours after both women came up short in an impromptu number one contender's match to replace the injured Rhea Ripley. The bout was won by the returning Carmella.

What was the fan response to Asuka's tweet ahead of Money in The Bank?

The WWE Universe also joined The Empress of Tomorrow on social media to share their thoughts on her video.

One fan shared a GIF of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man crying, comparing the image to Lynch crying on RAW.

Another user shared a GIF of former women's champion Alexa Bliss giggling.

One fan shared a clip of an old RAW backstage segment, with Asuka mocking Lynch and making faces at her.

One user shared a clip of Asuka's victory in the 2020 Money in the Bank ladder match, suggesting it could happen again.

It will be interesting to see which superstars can win the titular ladder match on July 2. You can read more about the event by clicking right here.

