Asuka posts cryptic Tweet about WWE return

Former RAW Women's Champion Asuka has taken to Twitter to send out a cryptic post with implications towards her WWE return.

Asuka has been with WWE since 2015. She debuted during NXT's black-and-gold era by going on one of the longest undefeated runs in company history.

After beating Bayley for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver: Dallas, she went on a dominant championship run, continuing her undefeated streak until making her debut on the main roster and running into Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania.

Asuka last competed for the WWE at Money In The Bank 2021 in the Women's Money In The Bank ladder match. She would come up short in the match and would then see a considerable amount of time away from active competition due to injury.

Rumors have recently circulated about an in-ring return for the Empress of Tomorrow, and now the former champion seems to be fanning the flames by taking to Twitter with a cryptic photo featuring her own face, through various incarnations of her gimmick plastered over the faces of fellow superstars Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

No in-ring return has been confirmed, either by WWE or by the Japanese superstar herself.

Asuka also had a tag team run on WWE's main roster

The former NXT Women's Champion had an impressive singles push at the start of her WWE run, but she has also had success in the tag team division.

Not only has she reigned as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Charlotte Flair, but she has also won the championships with fellow Japanese star Kairi Sane as part of the The Kabuki Warriors.

Asuka will look to return to the ring ahead of WrestleMania or maybe just after the Showcase of the Immortals. With WWE running out of options in the main event picture of the women's division, the Empress of Tomorrow can easily fit the mold and be the next challenger.

What do you think of the recent tweet? When will the "Empress of Tomorrow" return to WWE? You can share your thoughts in the comment section below.

