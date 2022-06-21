Asuka defeats 6-time champion on RAW to qualify for Women's Money in the Bank ladder match

Asuka scored a victory over six-time women's champion Becky Lynch on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

The two stars not only competed in the opening bout of the show but also in the main event. Bianca Belair kicked off RAW by announcing that her scheduled Money in the Bank opponent, Rhea Ripley, would no longer be competing in the match.

A fatal five-way match was held between Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Asuka, and Big Time Becks to determine The EST of WWE's new challenger at the premium live event. The bout was won by none other than the self-proclaimed Most Beautiful Woman in All of WWE.

Following the match, WWE Official Adam Pearce announced the main event bout between Becky Lynch and Asuka. The Empress of Tomorrow defeated her opponent and was added to the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

This won't be her first time competing in the bout, as she won the prestigious briefcase in 2020. The following night on RAW, Becky Lynch awarded her with the RAW Women's Title before announcing that she would take time off due to pregnancy. It will be interesting to see how The Empress of Tomorrow fares in this year's match.

