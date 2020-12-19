Asuka reacts to teaming up with Charlotte; jokes about having 8-on-2 Handicap match at TLC

WWE Superstar Asuka will go toe to toe with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at the upcoming WWE TLC 2020 PPV on Sunday, with the Women's Tag Team Titles on the line. The show is almost upon us and we are yet to learn who's going to be The Empress Of Tomorrow's Tag Team partner for the match.

Asuka recently put up an amusing tweet stating that she wants to team up with seven different people at once, against Nia and Shayna. The names she listed were Ember Moon, Nikki Cross, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Stone, Peyton Royce, Kairi Sane, and Lana.

When a fan put up Charlotte Flair's name in response, Asuka reacted to the same and it doesn't seem like she's too keen on teaming up with The Queen.

lol — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) December 18, 2020

Asuka needs to find a partner quickly

Asuka is one of the toughest Superstars in all of WWE. She has an impressive resume and has beaten the very best in the company. But the idea of Asuka taking on Jax and Baszler all by herself doesn't sound too good for her. The villainous duo recently took Lana out of the equation and their collective might could be too much for Asuka as well.

Charlotte hasn't been on WWE TV for a long time now, and many are speculating that she will end up being revealed as Asuka's partner. Now that we know what Asuka thinks of teaming up with Charlotte, it would be interesting to see what happens if The Queen is revealed as her partner at TLC.