Asuka recalls experiencing anti-Asian racism at an airport

Asuka recently sat down with Entertainment Tonight Canada as part of Asian Heritage Month. She talked about her career in professional wrestling and what it means to be an Asian star in WWE.

During the interaction, the former RAW Women's Champion shared her experience of racism in hopes that it will help others in the process.

Asuka opened up about the time she dealt with racism at the airport and how much she hates the idea of people doing this to one another.

“I have only one experience with racism. It was around the time when COVID-19 started spreading,” Asuka recalled. “In America, I was at the airport. A woman came towards me. When she noticed me, she covered her mouth with her hand and ran away from me. I was shocked. It never happened before COVD-19. Oh my gosh! I didn’t understand. I was shocked. I hate it! I hate it! I don’t understand. It’s a waste of time to be hateful. Why people attack other people? We are people, right? I don’t understand. I hate it.”

Asuka was laughed at when she said she wanted to be a WWE Superstar

Asuka also had a powerful message for Asian girls about not giving up on their dreams. The Empress spoke about how she didn't initially find much support when she said she wanted to be a WWE Superstar.

“I want to say to Asian girls, don’t give up on your dreams," Asuka added. "When I was 16, I wanted to be a WWE superstar. One day I asked my mom can I be a WWE superstar, and she said, ‘No, you have to go college! I also told my high school teacher, ‘I want to be a WWE superstar.’ She laughed and said, ‘Don’t be silly.’

Asuka then recalled the journey from going to college to achieving her life-long dream of becoming a WWE Superstar.

"I was shocked. I had no choice. I gave up on my dream once. I went to college and after graduating from college, I started training. I couldn’t give up on my dream. My friends gave me confidence, ‘You can do it, you can do it!’ I called a wrestling company in Tokyo. I left my hometown of Osaka, Japan. Now I am a WWE superstar. Don’t give up on your dream!”

We are sexy 💪 pic.twitter.com/8qFuCkIx6O — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) May 11, 2021

Asuka is scheduled to compete in a triple threat match for the RAW Women's Championship this Sunday at WrestleMania Backlash against Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley.