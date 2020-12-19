Time is quickly running out for Asuka, who still doesn't have a partner to team up with at TLC, where she is set to face Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women's tag team titles. Fans have been speculating on possible names that could be revealed as Asuka's partner, but WWE still hasn't revealed anything.

Asuka is well aware of the situation and took it upon herself to make things right before TLC. Former NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon recently put up a tweet addressed to Asuka, and it looks like Moon wants to team up with The Empress of Tomorrow at TLC. Ember Moon asked Asuka to call her so that they could talk about teaming up at TLC, to which Asuka had an interesting response.

Asuka amusingly told Moon that she is sending a carrier pigeon over, and asked for her address.

I'm going to send you a carrier pigeon now, give me your address! We don't have much time, so hurry!🕊️ https://t.co/Z6n6H0KdtH — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) December 18, 2020

Asuka and Ember Moon would certainly make for a dominant team

Going to war with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler won't be a good idea on Asuka's part, as these two Superstars are capable of inflicting some serious punishment in the ring. They took Lana out of the match this week on RAW, and the last thing Asuka would want is going toe to toe with them by herself.

Ember Moon is a former NXT Women's Champion and has faced the very best in the ring. Asuka and Ember Moon would be an interesting pairing if the duo ends up working something out before TLC.