Asuka responds to Io Shirai winning the NXT Women's Championship

Io Shirai won the NXT Women's Championship for the first time

She had a fantastic main event at the Takeover alongside Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley.

Asuka congratulates Io Shirai for her historic win

In the main event of NXT Takeover: In Your House PPV, Io Shirai defeated Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley in a triple-threat match to win the NXT Women's Championship for the first time. In a fantastic bout, she overcame both the former champions for the coveted prize of the Black and gold brand's women division to cap off a very-well executed pay-per-view.

From the WWE fans to the current Superstars and the veterans of the business, there are several who took to their social media accounts to hail Io Shirai for her massive achievement in NXT. The WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka is the latest Superstar on that list.

Auka took to her Twitter account to congratulate Io Shirai on winning the NXT Women's Championship in a simple fashion. You can see her tweet below:

Io Shirai in the main event of NXT Takeover: In Your House

Io Shirai, Charlotte Flair, and Rhea Ripley delivered a good match in the main event of the PPV tonight. Both Ripley and Charlotte looked strong inside the ring, and Io Shirai appeared to be an underdog. However, she had her moments of dominance over both the opponents in several instances.

During a brawl outside the ring, Charlotte drove Io Shirai through a set-piece, but the latter recovered and used her opportunity to dive onto both her opponents from the top of the House. Throughout the match, she knew her chances and used them to her advantage in the best way possible.

Towards the end of the match, Charlotte used a kendo stick to gain the upper hand and used it to lock Rhea Ripley into a Figure Eight submission. While their legs were entangled, Io Shirai delivered a fantastic moonsault on Ripley and pinned her to win the title.

It will be interesting to see how the NXT Women's division will move forward in the coming weeks following this title change. While Io Shirai will look forward to establishing a dominant title reign with her NXT Women's Championship, Rhea Ripley's chances for a second title reign and Charlotte Flair's future with NXT will be under great scrutiny.