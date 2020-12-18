WWE TLC 2020 is almost upon us, where Asuka is all set to take on Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women's Tag Team titles. The current RAW Women's Champion was scheduled to team up with her new best friend, Lana, to take on the villainous duo. However, The Ravishing Russian was brutally attacked by Jax and Baszler on this week's RAW, taking her out of the match this Sunday.

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Peyton Royce recently offered her services to Asuka for WWE TLC via Twitter, and The Empress of Tomorrow has finally responded to the same. It seems Asuka has no problem teaming up with Peyton, as per her response to the tweet. Check it out below:

Asuka doesn't have much time on her hands

TLC is set to air on December 20, 2020, and Asuka desperately needs a partner for her Women's Tag Team title match against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Asuka and Lana had recently picked up two straight Tag Team wins over the Women's Tag Team Champions and were going to carry this momentum over to TLC.

Unfortunately, things suddenly took a turn for the worse, especially for Lana, and now Asuka doesn't have a partner. Teaming up with Peyton Royce seems like a good idea for the RAW Women's Champion at this point, as the former member of The IIconics has actually won the belt in the past when she used to team up with Billie Kay.