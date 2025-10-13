  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Asuka responds to WWE fans' non-PG insult towards her

Asuka responds to WWE fans' non-PG insult towards her

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Oct 13, 2025 08:31 GMT
Former RAW Women
Former RAW Women's Champion Asuka (Image via WWE's Official YouTube)

Asuka and Kairi Sane faced the team of Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY at Crown Jewel in a tag-team match to settle their rivalry. The team of Rhea and IYO picked up the win and Rhea addressed the fans after the match in the post-show conference. While Rhea was speaking, fans were calling out some non-PG insults towards the Empress of Tomorrow which she responded to on X.

Ad

The Kabuki Warriors betrayed IYO SKY on RAW few weeks ago leading upto the match. At Crown Jewel, the Genius of the Sky got her revenge after she and Rhea won their match in Perth. During the post-show conference, Rhea was addressing the fans while the Australian crowd was chanting insults at Asuka. The former RAW Women's Champion addressed those insults in her recent tweet.

"I'm exposing the essence of humanity. Look at this scene. Who do you think is purer, Kairi showing unwavering dedication, or them? This is the art I want to create. People are cruel, aren't they? Right? 🤡" She wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

While some fans supported the former NXT Women's Champion after her tweet, some still continued to make fun of her. It'll be interesting to see what's next for her in this rivalry.

Asuka revealed that Kairi Sane got injured at Crown Jewel

Kairi Sane ate the pin for her team at Crown Jewel in Perth Australia. She was hit by an insane Riptide followed by IYO's Over the Moonsault during the finish of the match. After the match, Kairi's partner took to Instagram to reveal that Kairi got injured in the match.

Ad

She posted a picture with Kairi where she can be seen holding an ice pack near her head. A cut is also visible on Kairi's forehead in the picture that has been shared by Asuka. It is now unclear if the former Women's World Tag Team Champs will be on the upcoming episode of RAW.

Fans are still invested in this storyline and are curious to see what will happen in the coming weeks.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Ishan Dubey
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications