Asuka responds to WWE fans' non-PG insult towards her

Asuka and Kairi Sane faced the team of Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY at Crown Jewel in a tag-team match to settle their rivalry. The team of Rhea and IYO picked up the win and Rhea addressed the fans after the match in the post-show conference. While Rhea was speaking, fans were calling out some non-PG insults towards the Empress of Tomorrow which she responded to on X. The Kabuki Warriors betrayed IYO SKY on RAW few weeks ago leading upto the match. At Crown Jewel, the Genius of the Sky got her revenge after she and Rhea won their match in Perth. During the post-show conference, Rhea was addressing the fans while the Australian crowd was chanting insults at Asuka. The former RAW Women's Champion addressed those insults in her recent tweet.&quot;I'm exposing the essence of humanity. Look at this scene. Who do you think is purer, Kairi showing unwavering dedication, or them? This is the art I want to create. People are cruel, aren't they? Right? 🤡&quot; She wrote.The legendary Empress ASUKA / 伝説のASUKA皇后 @WWEAsukaLINKI'm exposing the essence of humanity. Look at this scene. Who do you think is purer, Kairi showing unwavering dedication, or them? This is the art I want to create. People are cruel, aren't they? Right? 🤡While some fans supported the former NXT Women's Champion after her tweet, some still continued to make fun of her. It'll be interesting to see what's next for her in this rivalry.Asuka revealed that Kairi Sane got injured at Crown JewelKairi Sane ate the pin for her team at Crown Jewel in Perth Australia. She was hit by an insane Riptide followed by IYO's Over the Moonsault during the finish of the match. After the match, Kairi's partner took to Instagram to reveal that Kairi got injured in the match. She posted a picture with Kairi where she can be seen holding an ice pack near her head. A cut is also visible on Kairi's forehead in the picture that has been shared by Asuka. It is now unclear if the former Women's World Tag Team Champs will be on the upcoming episode of RAW. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans are still invested in this storyline and are curious to see what will happen in the coming weeks.