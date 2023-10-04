Asuka to return to NXT for the first time in 6 years; set to face major WWE star

WWE has announced that Asuka will return to NXT next week for the first time in six years to face Roxanne Perez in a singles match.

The Empress of Tomorrow made a name for herself in the developmental brand before becoming a Grand Slam Champion on the main roster. She held the NXT Women's Championship for a record 510 days or 522 days as recognized by WWE due to tape delay.

On NXT this week, Roxanne Perez was involved in a triple-threat match between Indi Hartwell and Lyra Valkyria. The winner was set to challenge Becky Lynch for the NXT Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc. During the bout, Perez hit her finisher and went for the cover, but she was pulled out of the ring by Kiana James. The match was won by Valkyria.

During a backstage segment, James explained her actions by stating that she wasn't going to let Roxanne get another title opportunity when they both walked in the door at the same time. She wasn't happy that Perez had been handed a lot of opportunities.

Kiana James added that she'll give Roxy a match if she beats Asuka next week. The last time The Empress of Tomorrow competed in NXT was at TakeOver: Brooklyn III in 2017, where she defeated Ember Moon/Athena.

